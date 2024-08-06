Investors Buy Large Volume of fuboTV Call Options (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 18,600 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the average volume of 12,412 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FUBO. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.90.

fuboTV Price Performance

NYSE:FUBO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. 9,840,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,702,475. The firm has a market cap of $390.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.82.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 72.13% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $402.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,072,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 127,978 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in fuboTV by 5.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 183,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

