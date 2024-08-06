Investors Buy Large Volume of TG Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 12,090 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 123% compared to the average volume of 5,427 call options.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded up $3.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,718,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,438. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.70 and a beta of 2.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $58,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

