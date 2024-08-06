Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,852 call options on the company. This is an increase of 209% compared to the average daily volume of 1,568 call options.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $8.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $419.14 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KOS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 82.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

