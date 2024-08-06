IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,705,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,003 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,231,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,704,000 after purchasing an additional 606,333 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,675,000 after buying an additional 592,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $70,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.67.

IQV stock traded up $5.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.45. 205,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.78. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

