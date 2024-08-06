iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Insider Chad Patterson Sells 3,012 Shares of Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) insider Chad Patterson sold 3,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $224,875.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,349.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chad Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Chad Patterson bought 280 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.98 per share, with a total value of $20,994.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $70.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.25. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $124.11.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $148.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.15 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.14% and a negative net margin of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $134.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 133,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,673 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

