iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Robert W. Baird

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $134.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.67.

Shares of IRTC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.84. 172,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,292. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.70.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 75.14%. The company had revenue of $148.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chad Patterson sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $224,875.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,349.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Patterson sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $224,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,349.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,745 shares of company stock valued at $570,476. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

