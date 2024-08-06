Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) PT Raised to $121.00

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.29.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.86. The stock had a trading volume of 728,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.20, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $112.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 433.33%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 13,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $1,217,009.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 13,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $1,217,009.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $300,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,372 shares of company stock worth $8,516,435 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

