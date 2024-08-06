iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ELQD) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ELQD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $82.94 and last traded at $82.94. 13 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.22.
iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.98.
About iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (ELQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt selected based on climate- and values-based ESG screens.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.