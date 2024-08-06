iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 386.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,889 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.64% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000.

Shares of HYDB traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.30. The company had a trading volume of 518,896 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.39. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $51.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

