iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.82. 187,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,428. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $111.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

