iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 798.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,513 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,280.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 271,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after buying an additional 263,912 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,148,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 129,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IYE traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.86. The company had a trading volume of 122,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,362. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $41.46 and a 52 week high of $51.70.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

