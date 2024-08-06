Iteris (ITI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Iteris to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iteris Stock Performance

Shares of ITI stock remained flat at $4.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,905. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70. Iteris has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.32 million, a PE ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

