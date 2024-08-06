Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Itron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Itron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.00.

Get Itron alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITRI

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.39 and a 200 day moving average of $94.38. Itron has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $113.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $609.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.25 million. Itron had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Itron will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,237.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 85.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Itron by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itron

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.