Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.85-$8.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Jacobs Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.82.

J stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,858. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $120.71 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $976,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,450,871.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

