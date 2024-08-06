James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $188.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

James River Group Stock Down 7.3 %

James River Group stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.96. The company had a trading volume of 409,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of James River Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on James River Group

About James River Group

(Get Free Report)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.