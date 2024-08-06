Jamieson Wellness (JWE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Jamieson Wellness to post earnings of C$0.37 per share for the quarter.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$128.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$122.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

