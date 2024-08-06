Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 203,943 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 131.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 358,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,943 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 27.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

PAYO opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $81,764.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,422,421 shares in the company, valued at $14,074,266.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $81,764.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,422,421 shares in the company, valued at $14,074,266.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avi Zeevi sold 10,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $59,785.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 483,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,723.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,794,064 shares of company stock worth $9,773,674 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

