Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 26,916 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,916 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 908,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after buying an additional 435,490 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 632,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 114,868 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 497,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 100,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 7.8 %

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.50. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PTEN. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.77.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Featured Articles

