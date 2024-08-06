Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Certara by 5,306.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Certara in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Certara by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara Trading Down 2.3 %

Certara stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.23, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.48 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Certara

Certara Profile

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.