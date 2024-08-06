Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 377.5% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7,714.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRBK opened at $69.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $78.39.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.55. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $560.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $57,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,295,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

