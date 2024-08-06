Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 11,520 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,166 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 14.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,368,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,329,000 after buying an additional 536,295 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at $173,427,000. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Arvinas by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,985,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,867,000 after buying an additional 370,157 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Arvinas by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,507,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,218,000 after buying an additional 382,531 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Arvinas Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of ARVN opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.80. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.98.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas Profile

(Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Stories

