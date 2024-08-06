Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Pool by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 11,800.0% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $349.83 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $293.51 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $336.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.22.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

