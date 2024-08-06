Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 97.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738,985 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 29,877 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTDR. William Blair raised shares of Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $43.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.75. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.99. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $48.22.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 132.94%. The firm had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

