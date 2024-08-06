Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,170 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,685,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,262,000 after acquiring an additional 156,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $82,678,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,436,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,666,000 after purchasing an additional 978,053 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,796,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,604,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $478,536.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,742,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,717,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $478,536.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,742,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,717,977.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,637.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,516 shares of company stock valued at $885,088. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

