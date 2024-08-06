Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 21,502 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 179.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KTOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,403. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,001 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,403. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,256. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 3.5 %

KTOS opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.39. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.