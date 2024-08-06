Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 408,310 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 13,576.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.52. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $76.79.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $494,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,587.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 8,900 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $494,217.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,587.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,787 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

