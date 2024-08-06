Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 106.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 793,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,610,000 after acquiring an additional 409,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,727,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after acquiring an additional 73,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,020,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,104,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 93,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Century Communities Trading Down 4.9 %

CCS opened at $92.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.85. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.52.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.54%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

