Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,598 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CoreCard were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in CoreCard by 31.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 33,945 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in CoreCard by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 305,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CoreCard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCRD opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.99 million, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50. CoreCard Co. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

CoreCard ( NYSE:CCRD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. CoreCard had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CoreCard Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

