Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 172,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,635 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $921,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.40. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $39.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARWR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

