Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,366,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,732,000 after purchasing an additional 276,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,135,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 888,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 470,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,370,000 after purchasing an additional 38,404 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGPI. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,815,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,673,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,544,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $191,678.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,729,998.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,815,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,673,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,544,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,678 in the last 90 days. 36.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $82.53 on Tuesday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $124.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average is $80.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 12.18%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 11.09%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.