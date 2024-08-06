Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 87.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 401,365 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.86. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $834,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,364.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

