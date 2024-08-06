Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.85 Million Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,623 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 29,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $1,117,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,117,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of TPH stock opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.52.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TPH

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.