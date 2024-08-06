Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 300.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,504 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 16,869 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 683,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 97,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.41 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMBL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bumble from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bumble from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bumble from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bumble from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.72.

In other Bumble news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

