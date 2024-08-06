Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 126.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of Acushnet worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOLF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Acushnet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,010,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,964,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,121,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth about $21,945,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth about $9,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $67.16 on Tuesday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $707.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 587,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $37,501,401.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,522,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,940,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 54.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

