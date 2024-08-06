Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,961,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,307,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,683,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zscaler by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 619,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,294,000 after acquiring an additional 102,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $117,599,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 412,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,297,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $165.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.59 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.76. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of -323.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.55 million. Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

