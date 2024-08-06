Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 75.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,057 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 255.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 21,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $69.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

