Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in JFrog by 285.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,422,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,520,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,141,000 after purchasing an additional 523,432 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,661,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at JFrog
In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $502,377.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,716,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,450,336.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $502,377.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,716,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,450,336.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at $163,154,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,207 shares of company stock worth $10,016,164. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
JFrog Trading Down 3.9 %
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on FROG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FROG
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JFrog
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.