Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $1.67 Million in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 91,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,645,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,120 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,452,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 718,465 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 921,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 417,031 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,232,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,653,000 after buying an additional 391,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Plains GP by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 625,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 375,588 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Plains GP from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Plains GP stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

