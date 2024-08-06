Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,340 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $919,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 39,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 4,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 418.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $98.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.28. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $105.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

