Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 323.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 30,855 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,413,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 197,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,984,000 after buying an additional 17,765 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,144 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAA. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 2.3 %

MAA stock opened at $146.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.01 and its 200 day moving average is $133.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $152.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

