Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 474,534 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 946.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,534 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 53.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 82,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of LCID opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.66. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LCID. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.