Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases New Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENLC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

ENLC opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.43%.

EnLink Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.