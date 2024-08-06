Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PARR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Par Pacific from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Par Pacific from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

PARR opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

