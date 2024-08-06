Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Crane NXT during the 4th quarter worth $773,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Crane NXT in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock.

Crane NXT Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CXT opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.34.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Crane NXT had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.19%.

Crane NXT Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

