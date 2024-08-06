Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 291,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,649 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTOS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,251,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,437 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,878,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after buying an additional 70,005 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

Shares of CTOS stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $911.18 million, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.70. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $7.53.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.23 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Custom Truck One Source

In other Custom Truck One Source news, CEO Ryan Mcmonagle acquired 10,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 496,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,211.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

