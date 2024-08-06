Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

LYV opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $107.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northcoast Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

