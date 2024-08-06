Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,321 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Palomar in the 1st quarter worth about $20,904,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter worth about $9,726,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,076,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,752,000 after acquiring an additional 109,261 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,363,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,150,000 after buying an additional 85,329 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,399,000 after purchasing an additional 69,615 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Palomar in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Palomar Trading Down 1.9 %

PLMR stock opened at $88.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.70. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $93.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,367.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $182,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,367.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $579,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,221,381.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,716 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

See Also

