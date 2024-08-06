Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,478 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,714,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,553,000 after acquiring an additional 30,198 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 256,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 229,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 29,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 207,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

NX opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $942.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83.

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.80 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NX shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

