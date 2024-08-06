Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,746 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,111 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,583,602 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,820,000 after acquiring an additional 69,374 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 269,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,539 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,861,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pathward Financial Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $176.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is presently 3.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASH. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

