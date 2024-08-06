Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 184,089 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184,089 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of PK stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.03. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

